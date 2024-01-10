GPRTU to increase transport fares by 60%

The government's objective is to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

In response, the GPRTU has submitted a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, requesting a reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, voiced concerns about the added tax burden on the union, highlighting their existing financial challenges.

He stated that "We are already paying 10 pesewas for every liter of emission. When you consider 10 pesewas per 4.5 liters per gallon, multiplied by the gallons used daily, and factor in 26 working days a month, you can grasp the significant cost for a driver.