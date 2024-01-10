The recently approved Emissions Levy Bill mandates a yearly fee of 100 cedis on all petrol and diesel car owners, starting from January 2024.
GPRTU to increase transport fares by 60%
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has restated its plan to enforce a 60% increase in transport fares in 2024, coinciding with the initiation of the Emission Levy Bill in January 2024.
The government's objective is to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.
In response, the GPRTU has submitted a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, requesting a reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.
In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, voiced concerns about the added tax burden on the union, highlighting their existing financial challenges.
He stated that "We are already paying 10 pesewas for every liter of emission. When you consider 10 pesewas per 4.5 liters per gallon, multiplied by the gallons used daily, and factor in 26 working days a month, you can grasp the significant cost for a driver.
"We appealed to parliament to reconsider. However, if no action is taken, we have other issues. We'll organize ourselves and implement a lorry fare increase of no less than 60%."
