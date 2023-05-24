Group calls for the abolishment of borders in Africa

This came up when the Africans Rising Group launched "Africa Liberation Week" to commemorate the celebration of AU Day on the 25th of May.

Speaking during the press conference, the Movement Coordinator for the Africans Rising, Hardi Yakubu stressed that "Borderless Africa will unite the entire continent and make us a formidable force that can fight for one right."

Pulse Ghana

He also called for the abolishment of Visa travel for African countries as he said, any citizen of an African country must not have a visa before entering into another which he says is a major cause of struggle among countries.