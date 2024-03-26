Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Here's a closer look at some of the oldest presidents in Africa, their countries, and their ages:

Paul Biya of Cameroon: At the top of the list is President Paul Biya, who, at 90 years old, has been in power since November 1982, making him not just the oldest but also one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa​

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea: President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at 81 years old, has been the country's leader since August 1979, holding the record as the world's longest-serving president​

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe, has a significant profile shaped by his long-standing involvement in the country's political landscape. Born on September 15, 1942, in Shabani (now Zvishavane), Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa has been a central figure in Zimbabwean politics for decades, especially known for his close association with Robert Mugabe, the country's long-serving leader before Mnangagwa succeeded him.

Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast: At 81 years old, President Alassane Ouattara has been at the helm of Ivory Coast since 2010, contributing significantly to the country's post-conflict recovery and economic growth​.

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda: President Yoweri Museveni, also 79 years old, has been leading Uganda since 1986. His presidency has been marked by both achievements in stability and controversies regarding governance and human rights​.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo, aged 79, has been in office since 2017. His leadership focuses on tackling corruption and enhancing Ghana’s dwindling economic fortunes.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria: At 76 years old, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has led Algeria since December 2019. His presidency follows a period of protests and political upheaval, with a focus on reform and stability​.

ADVERTISEMENT