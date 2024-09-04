Here are tragic deaths caused by hooliganism and misconduct in Ghanaian schools

In an alarming trend this year, Ghanaian Senior High Schools have witnessed a disturbing increase in fatal incidents arising from student clashes and misconduct. The deadly altercations, often involving dangerous weapons wielded by these young individuals, who were sent to school by their parents to study, have left families grieving and communities in shock, highlighting a growing crisis of violence among the youth in the nation's educational institutions.
Hooliganism and misconduct among students in Ghana’s pre-tertiary educational institutions have led to the tragic and premature deaths of promising lives.
Final-Year Student Fatally Stabbed at O'Reilly SHS
The most recent tragedy struck at O'Reilly Senior High School on Monday, September 2, 2024, where an 18-year-old final-year student, Edward Borketey Sackey, was stabbed to death by a fellow student after completing an exam. The incident occurred on the school grounds, sending shockwaves through the institution.
According to eyewitness accounts, the stabbing was the result of a fight between Edward and a classmate, identified as Godwin, over a trivial disagreement. Edward, a General Arts student, was stabbed three times in the chest. Despite efforts to seek help, including approaching teachers on the school compound, Edward succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at LEKMA Hospital.
The cousin of the deceased, who witnessed the incident, expressed frustration at the lack of intervention by school authorities. She recounted how Godwin had threatened Edward before the fatal attack, yet the teachers did nothing to prevent the violence. After the stabbing, no teachers accompanied the victim to the hospital, leaving the grieving cousin to seek help from a passerby.
Edward's father is now demanding justice, seeking answers from the school authorities and the parents of the student responsible for his son's death.
Deadly Clashes Between Christian Methodist SHS and Ngleshie Amanfro SHS
In another harrowing incident in March 2024, two students lost their lives during a violent clash between Christian Methodist Senior High School (SHS) and Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School. The confrontation, which began during Christian Methodist SHS's SRC week celebration, escalated into a deadly brawl.
The conflict erupted when Ngleshie Amanfro SHS students, invited to the celebration, attacked a student from Christian Methodist SHS. In retaliation, Christian Methodist students vowed to attack any Ngleshie Amanfro student on their premises. The situation escalated further when armed Ngleshie Amanfro students stormed Christian Methodist SHS, leading to the death of two students—one struck by a vehicle while fleeing and another succumbing to machete wounds.
The incident, which occurred near Kasoa in the Central Region, has left both communities reeling, with police intervention barely containing the chaos.
Fatal Clash Between Nsutam SHS and Osino Presby SHS
The ongoing wave of violence continued with a deadly clash between Nsutam Senior High Technical School and Osino Presby Senior High Technical School in February this same year. The altercation, which began after an interschool game, escalated when a day student from Nsutam was attacked by Osino students in the Osino community.
The confrontation led to the death of a man from Nsuapemso, who was brutally assaulted on the Accra-Kumasi highway by Osino residents. The incident has fuelled tensions between the communities of Nsuapemso and Osino, with fears of further reprisals.
Konongo Odumase SHS Student Died after being stabbed by a colleague
In November 2021, a 17-year-old first-year student, Larhan Sam-una of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS), was stabbed to death by a fellow student during an altercation. The deceased was stabbed in the left rib by a Form Two student after attempting to stop his seniors from bullying a fellow student.
Five students, all Form Two students aged 17, were arrested by the Konongo Divisional Police Task Force and charged in connection with the fatal incident.
A Call for Action
These tragic events mirror a growing crisis of student violence in Ghanaian schools, with dangerous weapons and unchecked misconduct leading to needless loss of life. There is a pressing need for schools, authorities, and society at large to address the root causes of this violence and ensure the safety of students across the country.