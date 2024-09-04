ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here are tragic deaths caused by hooliganism and misconduct in Ghanaian schools

Andreas Kamasah

Hooliganism and misconduct among students in Ghana’s pre-tertiary educational institutions have led to the tragic and premature deaths of promising lives.

Bloody knife
Bloody knife

In an alarming trend this year, Ghanaian Senior High Schools have witnessed a disturbing increase in fatal incidents arising from student clashes and misconduct. The deadly altercations, often involving dangerous weapons wielded by these young individuals, who were sent to school by their parents to study, have left families grieving and communities in shock, highlighting a growing crisis of violence among the youth in the nation's educational institutions.

Recommended articles

The most recent tragedy struck at O'Reilly Senior High School on Monday, September 2, 2024, where an 18-year-old final-year student, Edward Borketey Sackey, was stabbed to death by a fellow student after completing an exam. The incident occurred on the school grounds, sending shockwaves through the institution.

O’Reilly Senior High School
O’Reilly Senior High School Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

According to eyewitness accounts, the stabbing was the result of a fight between Edward and a classmate, identified as Godwin, over a trivial disagreement. Edward, a General Arts student, was stabbed three times in the chest. Despite efforts to seek help, including approaching teachers on the school compound, Edward succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at LEKMA Hospital.

The cousin of the deceased, who witnessed the incident, expressed frustration at the lack of intervention by school authorities. She recounted how Godwin had threatened Edward before the fatal attack, yet the teachers did nothing to prevent the violence. After the stabbing, no teachers accompanied the victim to the hospital, leaving the grieving cousin to seek help from a passerby.

Edward's father is now demanding justice, seeking answers from the school authorities and the parents of the student responsible for his son's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another harrowing incident in March 2024, two students lost their lives during a violent clash between Christian Methodist Senior High School (SHS) and Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School. The confrontation, which began during Christian Methodist SHS's SRC week celebration, escalated into a deadly brawl.

Ghana police
Ghana police Pulse Ghana

The conflict erupted when Ngleshie Amanfro SHS students, invited to the celebration, attacked a student from Christian Methodist SHS. In retaliation, Christian Methodist students vowed to attack any Ngleshie Amanfro student on their premises. The situation escalated further when armed Ngleshie Amanfro students stormed Christian Methodist SHS, leading to the death of two students—one struck by a vehicle while fleeing and another succumbing to machete wounds.

The incident, which occurred near Kasoa in the Central Region, has left both communities reeling, with police intervention barely containing the chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing wave of violence continued with a deadly clash between Nsutam Senior High Technical School and Osino Presby Senior High Technical School in February this same year. The altercation, which began after an interschool game, escalated when a day student from Nsutam was attacked by Osino students in the Osino community.

Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured
Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured Pulse Ghana

The confrontation led to the death of a man from Nsuapemso, who was brutally assaulted on the Accra-Kumasi highway by Osino residents. The incident has fuelled tensions between the communities of Nsuapemso and Osino, with fears of further reprisals.

In November 2021, a 17-year-old first-year student, Larhan Sam-una of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS), was stabbed to death by a fellow student during an altercation. The deceased was stabbed in the left rib by a Form Two student after attempting to stop his seniors from bullying a fellow student.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bloody knife
Bloody knife ece-auto-gen

Five students, all Form Two students aged 17, were arrested by the Konongo Divisional Police Task Force and charged in connection with the fatal incident.

These tragic events mirror a growing crisis of student violence in Ghanaian schools, with dangerous weapons and unchecked misconduct leading to needless loss of life. There is a pressing need for schools, authorities, and society at large to address the root causes of this violence and ensure the safety of students across the country.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Bawumia media encounter: Journalist clarifies receiving GH¢10,000 and not GH¢20,000

File photo: Ghanaian soldiers

Use of soldiers to enforce grain ban is a ploy to intimidate voters – Minority

5 jailed

Armed robbers jailed 120 years and 105 years in Ashanti Region

Jailed

18-year-old miner jailed 10 years for mining equipment theft in Tarkwa