5 Konongo Odumase Senior High students arrested over colleague’s death

Confirming the arrest to the media, the Konongo District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Adu Agyemang Duah, said at 9:50 p.m. last Friday, the Assistant Headmaster of KOSS, Mr David Kwabena Asare, assisted by the Konongo Divisional Police Task Force, arrested two of the suspects, including the one who had allegedly stabbed Sam-una.

He said three other suspects, who were mentioned as accomplices, were later arrested, bringing the number of suspects to five.

“They first attacked one Kwame Manu, also known as ‘Network', and assaulted him. From there, they moved to the mini market, which is on the school premises, and grabbed one of the first-year students, Prince Amoakoh, and attempted to drag him away to molest him,” the police commander said.

He said the first-year students, who felt the action of the suspects was uncalled for, resisted and rescued Amoakoh from the grip of the bullies.

The deceased was allegedly stabbed in the left rib with a kitchen knife by a Form Two student for refusing to be bullied by Form Two students.

Sam-una, who tried to stop his seniors from bullying his mate, was stabbed with the knife which was concealed on one of the alleged culprits.

He was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival after he had lost so much blood.