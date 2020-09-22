Having a website has become an essential part of most of the things we do: our businesses, contacts and even freelance works.

The good news, though, is that you do not need to be equipped with knowledge on web development, design, or coding to be able to design a website.

There’s an easy way to know how to create a website and this article will take you through the step-by-step process.

How to create a website

Here are some simple steps on how to create a website:

Pick a domain name

The first step in creating a website is to select a domain name. This is simply your website name and address (eg: Myname.com or Mywebsite.org)

The domain name usually costs between $10 and $50 a year.

Web hosting

After choosing your preferred domain name, the next thing to do is to host your website.

This involves hosting and storing your website files (content) on a secure server that is always up and running. Your site cannot be accessed or read without a web host.

Some web hosting services you can choose are Bluehost.com, HostGator.com etc, after which you have to register your domain name.

Set up WordPress website

After sorting out your domain name and web hosting, the next step is to install a website building platform.

WordPress is highly recommended because it offers thousands of free designs and is also easy to use.

Already having a web host makes the set up on WordPress easy.

Customise your website design

There’s the need to customise your website design and structure to make it attractive and have a professional appeal.

Here, you choose the theme for the website, add a logo and change the website colour and font to your own liking.

Add pages to your website

No matter what content your website will publish, there is the need to have the pages clearly set out.

The common pages that run through every website are Homepage, About page, Contact page, Blog page. You can add other relevant ones.

With all the above done, you are ready to launch your website!