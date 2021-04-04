Hundreds defy COVID-19 restrictions to gather at Apetorku Gbordzi shrine to celebrate Easter festival

The annual event which takes place at Akatsi in the Volta Region saw a huge gathering to commemorate the death of Jesus.
Despite the restrictions on large gatherings and religious activities due to COVID-19, many people converged at Apetorku Gbordzi shrine to celebrate Easter.
In a report by Accra based Joy FM, worshippers on Sunday, April 4, 2021, assembled at the Apetorku Gbordzi shrine in Dagbamatey to pay reverence to their deity.
On Sunday morning, the gods, believed to be built on the principles of love, truth, and justice were outdoored by a procession through the town and brought back to the shrine.
The Apetorku festivity, which falls in line with the Christian Easter celebration that seeks to honour the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, has many believers of the traditional faith gather annually to pay homage to their gods whom they believe provide their every need.
Many participants clad in white and a touch of black participated in rituals.
