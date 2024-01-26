ADVERTISEMENT
I can't compare Obuasi to Johannesburg — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed deep sorrow when juxtaposing Obuasi, a mining community, with Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city.

John Mahama

He highlighted that the revenues generated from mineral mining have significantly contributed to the development of Johannesburg in South Africa, contrasting sharply with the underwhelming state of Obuasi, which he believes lacks noteworthy achievements.

He emphasized that globally, mining communities are typically thriving, but unfortunately, the same cannot be affirmed for Ghana. In his upcoming term, he pledges to prioritize these areas and focus on their development.

Addressing chiefs, elders and people of Obuasi, Mahama said "When you go to mining communities across the world, they are one of the best when it comes to development. These communities have been developed with the proceeds from the mines, but the same cannot be said about Ghana.

"Look at Obuasi. You cannot compare Obuasi to Johannesburg because Johannesburg is seeing all the development. So when we come to power, we will work with Nananom in order to use some of the proceeds to develop Obuasi so that in the near future."

"When the gold is finished, we can also say Obuasi benefited from the gold in there," he noted.

