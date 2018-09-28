Pulse.com.gh logo
I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame Sefa-Kayi


I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame Sefa-Kayi

Kwame Sefa-Kayi says his call was for the nation to have a matured conversation about legalizing marijuana and not just about 'smoking'.

play

Ace broadcast journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi has disclosed that he does not smoke marijuana but smokes cigarette.

Mr Sefa-Kayi who has been an advocate for the legalisation of growth of weed in the country said there is the need for a matured conversation about marijuana.

When asked by Joy FM's Lexis Bill if he smokes weed in an interview, he said he does not but rather smokes cigarette.

"I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes," Kwame Sefa Kayi said.

He explained his advocacy was not a call for the legalization of smoking weed but for it to be used for commercial activities under very secured controlled environment.

According to him, prominent individuals like the late UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan made the same call.

