He said that’s the main cause of the perennial floods that shakes the capital city Accra and other regional capital during the rainy season.
I won’t spend money to fix Accra floods till there’s an attitudinal change - Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the littering culture of Ghanaians.
Recommended articles
Speaking to a group of Ghanaians in Canada, the President said that he is not prepared to use tax payers money to fix the challenges till he sees a change in attitude from Ghanaians.
He said people are fond of throwing rubbish and other things in the gutters and expect something different when the rains come.
”We want this, we want that but the attitudinal change that will enable us to bring value to these demands that is always left out”, he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh