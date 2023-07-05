If Ghanaians had listened to me we wouldn't have gone to the IMF — Alan

According to him, "The amount of work I have done for this country, sometimes I even feel ashamed talking about it. In President Kufuor's era, I was one of the senior ministers in Kufuor's administration. I brought PSI (The President's Special Initiatives), and if Ghanaians had listened to me, today Ghana wouldn't have gone to the IMF."

The IMF approved a $3bn loan to Ghana after China agreed to a crucial debt restructuring that is vital to resolving Accra's long-running economic and financial crisis.

The approval, which will immediately release $600mn, caps the first stage of a prolonged saga over the $63bn of external and domestic debts that Ghana ran up over the past 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMF's decision to move ahead with the bailout will be welcomed by other countries struggling to reach agreements with their lenders over how to deal with debt woes.