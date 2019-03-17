Appalled by the response of the Ghana Police Service to the alleged assault, the controversial actress, who has a running battle with the MP, said the response of the police defies logic.

According to her, the police should have issued an arrest warrant against Kennedy Agyapong, instead of a caution statement.

"Clearly, you can see the police are afraid of him [Kennedy Agyapong]," she said in Twi in a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh. "Will Musah be arrested when he assaults a police?"

She warned that if Mr Agyapong is left off the hook, the police officers will encounter a lot "unmindful" actions towards them.

"Once Kennedy Agyapong has slapped a police commander and he was not arrested, I seated here will also mimic him. No matter what, I will also slap a police officer."

She also urged the Central Regional Police Commander to resign from the service and purse a legal action against the MP since he has money.

Mr Agyapong clashed with DCOP Awuni on Friday over the violence protests at the University of Education, Winneba.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the vociferous MP was seen hurling verbal abuse at the police commander.

The police issued a statement Saturday, cautioning the MP to be mindful of his actions towards police officers whilst they perform their duties.

Watch Afia's video below