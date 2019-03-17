On Saturday, Pulse.com.gh obtained a video showing a police officer being brutally assaulted by a commercial driver and his mate.

Information about the video was sketchy, however, the incident happened at Weija, in the Greater Accra Region.

Fresh information available to Pulse.com.gh indicate incident happened on Thursday March 14, 2019.

The trotro driver and his mate stopped in the middle of Weija-Kasoa road to wait for some passengers who were at the other side of the road.

His action is said to have caused a heavy traffic and in the process, a motor bike ran into the rear of a private car.

The police officer went there to help the situation.

In the process the driver nearly hit him with the vehicle and sped off.

The police officer took an commercial motorbike [Okada] to follow and crossed them.

He then requested that the driver turns for them to go to the station and that resulted in attack on him by the driver and his mate.

After the confrontations, he sat in the vehicle and radioed control for assistance.

The driver and his mate abandoned the vehicle and went away.

They managed to tow the vehicle to the Odorkor police station.

On Friday March 15, one soldier [WO] went to the Police station to claim ownership of the vehicle but the district police commander told him to go and come later.