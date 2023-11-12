ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

"I'm a force in NPP, no major decision will be taken without consulting us” - Ken Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has asserted his influence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that no significant decision within the party will be made without consulting him.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He made these remarks during a "Showdown" Thanksgiving party organized for his supporters and coordinators after the NPP presidential primary.

Recommended articles

Mr. Agyapong expressed gratitude to his campaign team and highlighted the underestimation they faced leading up to the primary stating that their performance demonstrated their influence within the NPP, claiming control over one-third of the party.

“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”

In the NPP presidential primary, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the votes (118,210 votes) Agyapong, as the closest contender, secured 37.41% of the votes (71,996 votes)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not winning, Agyapong's statement underscores his belief in the significance of his influence and role within the party's decision-making processes.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BECE

WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

Bawumia

“I am determined to work with all to break the 8” - Dr. Bawumia tells NPP

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

Bawumia has a lot of work to convince Ghanaians – Gyampo

Justice Kodua

NPP Decides: NPP tagged as an Akan party can never be – Justin Kodua