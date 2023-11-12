"I'm a force in NPP, no major decision will be taken without consulting us” - Ken Agyapong

Mr. Agyapong expressed gratitude to his campaign team and highlighted the underestimation they faced leading up to the primary stating that their performance demonstrated their influence within the NPP, claiming control over one-third of the party.

“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”

In the NPP presidential primary, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the votes (118,210 votes) Agyapong, as the closest contender, secured 37.41% of the votes (71,996 votes)

