He made these remarks during a "Showdown" Thanksgiving party organized for his supporters and coordinators after the NPP presidential primary.
"I'm a force in NPP, no major decision will be taken without consulting us” - Ken Agyapong
Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has asserted his influence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that no significant decision within the party will be made without consulting him.
Mr. Agyapong expressed gratitude to his campaign team and highlighted the underestimation they faced leading up to the primary stating that their performance demonstrated their influence within the NPP, claiming control over one-third of the party.
“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”
In the NPP presidential primary, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the votes (118,210 votes) Agyapong, as the closest contender, secured 37.41% of the votes (71,996 votes)
Despite not winning, Agyapong's statement underscores his belief in the significance of his influence and role within the party's decision-making processes.
