I’m not into galamsey – Chairman Wontumi responds to critics

Speaking on the recent controversy regarding one of his companies, Akonta Mining, Chairman Wontumi said he is open to any investigations the government will conduct on their operations.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work,” he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.

Mr. Boasiako also responded to speculation that he is involved in illegal mining, saying, “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey.”

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.

Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the government, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.

“Records available to the Ministry shows that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve,” the statement said.