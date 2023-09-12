I’m not stalling the promotions of police officers – Dampare

Speaking at the Parliamentary Committee tasked to probe a leaked tape on his administration, Dr. Dampare said since he assumed office all the relevant promotions have been done.

“There is no hold up of promotion of any junior officer in the whole police service,” he said. “Even as we speak, the structure has been that any junior officer who is four years is sent to training and they are promoted. And they are waiting to promote the next set of officers who are due for promotion…So nobody in the service whose promotion is being held. So that is another set of concocted stories which is being put out there for mischievous reasons.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“So everybody who is supposed to be promoted based on the junior rank has been done and everybody who is supposed to be promoted based on the senior rank have been promoted and that is where we are,” he stated.

Recently, 82 aggrieved police officers sued the Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the IGP for acting unfairly and capriciously with respect to the failure of the Ghana Police Service to promote them.