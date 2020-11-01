The personnel wants an adjustment from the current GH¢559 and argued that the demand for an increment was due to the high cost of living in the country.

Barimah Amoako Elijah, the leader of the group said though they have not decided on a particular amount to be paid, they want their allowance adjusted.

He said "Since we are in a situation where because of the COVID-19, more businesses have collapsed, fuel prices have increased and cost of living has increased. Averagely, service personnel spends about GH¢25 so you can imagine, 30 days will accumulate to over GH¢600, and we taking GHS559 gives us a negative balance. Sometimes we have to borrow to get money to go to work so the President should do something about it for us. We can’t give any specific amount, but we want them to increase it."

They, however, called on the government to consider their petition and increase their allowance.