Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay said the existence of witch camps are helping to curtail the rights of women and children.

The MP made the appeal in a statement released to mark this year's International Women's Day celebration.

She urged the government to consider a roadmap to end such canker, adding that innocent widows are being unjustifiably confined.

MP for Afadzato South constituency, Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay

“I cannot end this International Women’s Day statement without talking about an issue that really breaks my heart; the continuous operation of witch camps in 21st Century Ghana,” Mrs. Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay wrote.

“…such facilities deprive women of their rights to develop fully and freely and ends depriving their children of education, good health and proper sanitation.”

Witch camps mostly exist in the Northern part of Ghana, with these camps filled with widows and children.

The likes of Yendi, Nanumba South, Gushegu and Nanumba South districts are all areas that have witch camps.

Mrs. Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay believes it will be a priceless gift should President Akufo-Addo disband all witch camps.

"Again, successive leaders have spoken repeatedly about their commitments to get these women re-integrated in their communities so these camps can be disbanded, but sadly, it’s been a lot of talk.

“It’s about time leadership walked the talk, President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection should use this day to give the women of this country what I believe will be the most priceless gift we will be extremely happy to have; a roadmap to re-integrate the women in these witch camps and a systemic disbanding of the camps, never to be resurrected again," she added.