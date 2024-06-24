It's disrespectful to be pushing running mate candidates on Bawumia - Ursula Owusu

"I am against any active seeking of any such position; it is an appointed position. I think the flagbearer should be left and given the space to decide who he thinks can best partner him in both the elections and in governance because we are breaking the 8," Owusu-Ekuful stated during her conversation with Bernard Avle.

She further clarified her stance, dispelling any rumours about her ambitions.

"People may speculate, but I, Ursula Owusu, haven't told anybody that I am interested in any position. If the flagbearer thinks in his wisdom that I can assist him in this position, then why not, but I am certainly not putting myself out there. No media person can say I have called them for that matter. I think the flagbearer should be given the space to choose who he thinks can best partner him."

Owusu-Ekuful also highlighted the importance of female representation in politics.

"It would be great if a female is chosen. There was a forum on female participation, and I represented the NPP and made that call forcefully. If we are interested in expanding female participation in our politics, both of the two main parties should take deliberate policies to field more women in their strongholds, which will ensure that more of them will be elected into Parliament. Choosing a female running mate brings us a whisker away from the presidency. For us to have a real shot at improving governance at the highest level in terms of female participation, the two main parties should consider that."

When asked if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should choose a woman as his running mate, she responded, "Let him be given the space to choose who he wants. I even think it is disrespectful for people to be lobbying for people to be there. I made that call many, many years ago. It would be great if we had a shot at having a female Vice President, but I am against the pushing of personalities in his face. I think that is disrespectful."

Conversation for possible candidates considered for the running mate position include seasoned politicians and prominent figures such as Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Joseph Osei Owusu, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, Isaac Osei, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; however, the newly elected flagbearer and party leader has not yet commented on his choice.

