He said such a thing has the tendency to compromise the media.
It’s wrong for govt to organize capacity training for journalists - NDC man
A Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has questioned the rationale behind a capacity training for journalists by government.
Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Mr. Agbana said the government has no role in training journalists.
He believed that the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) should have been the organizers of such an event, not the government.
The government should not be the organizer of this event, Agbana said.
He further asked the GJA to take up the issue of welfare of journalists seriously.
“The Ghana Journalists Association must sit-up on the issues of welfare of journalists. We need to have a whole conversation about the welfare of journalists,” he said.
