According to him, Ghanaians desperately need the CPP to take over the reins and to better manage the country.

Mr. Greenstreet said this in a speech delivered after he was elected flagbearer of the CPP on Saturday.

CPP flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet

“Ghana needs the CPP desperately. Our country needs a progressive government that will deliver for all the people of Ghana,” he said.

“Everywhere that I have gone on the campaign trail, all that I get told is where is the CPP that will deliver for the people of Ghana? Today I give you my pledge that the CPP will deliver for the people of Ghana.”

The CPP has not ascended power in over five decades, since Dr. Kwame Nkrumah became President post-Independence.

Mr. Greenstreet said the party will deliver self-reliance and social justice should they be voted into power during the December polls.

“We will deliver the social justice that will make this country a better and more equal place with opportunity for all. We shall implement the self-reliance that this country has been crying out for,” he pledged.

“We will continue to work towards the African unity that our founding fathers saw as the only way that independent African countries could develop. Our people need good health – the CPP will deliver. Our young people need good education – the CPP will deliver.

“Our people need good housing – the CPP will deliver. Our people need a living wage that leaves some money in the pockets at the end of the long month – the CPP will deliver.”

Mr. Greenstreet was voted flagbearer of the CPP after beating off competition from Bright Oblitey Akwetey and Divine Ayivor.