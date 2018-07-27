JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC

news

Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect accused of stabbing to death Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North has threatened to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate those he claimed had hired him to kill the former MP.

During the trial at a district court presided over by Her Worship Ms Arit Nsemoh on Thursday, July 26, Asiedu shouted and demanded to speak after the court had prevented him from continuing with his usual confessions.

He shouted: "I have the right to speak .... money cannot buy everything, but there is power above power."

He also alleged that Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, knows about the death of the late MP and must speak before he is exposed.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2018, he told the court that he was contracted by some people within the NPP to kill the man who was a member of the same party.

According to him, the said person after his arrest urged him to accuse certain persons within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him.

Daniel Asiedu added that the said NPP officials later promised to release him when they win power in the 2016 general elections but have failed to fulfill their promise.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident. The accomplice was picked several weeks later.