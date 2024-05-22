Joe Ghartey named new Chairman of GRA Board by President Akufo-Addo

Joe Ghartey (62) is a Ghanaian lawyer, academic and politician. He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo on 11th January 2017 as Railways and Development Minister and exited the ministry on 7 January 2021.

Ghartey is currently the NPP Member of Parliament for Essikado/Ketan Constituency in the Western Region of the Republic of Ghana.

He was first elected to the seat in the December 2004 elections and was re-elected in both December 2008 and December 2012 elections. In all three elections, he was not contested in the primaries of the NPP to choose the parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

During the administration of President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghartey was appointed Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Minister of Justice in March 2005. He was soon promoted and appointed the substantive Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in June 2006, a position he held until January 2009 following the electoral loss of the NPP in the 2008 general elections.

Ghartey was the longest serving Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the Kufuor administration. Joe Ghartey was sworn into office by President Kufuor on 16 June 2006 as the 20th Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Relatedly, President Akufo-Addo has also appointed the Chairman of the NPP as the board chair of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The NPP Chairman was sworn into office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at a brief ceremony held at the ministry.

In a post on his Facebook wall, the Energy Minister expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Ntim to lead the board.

“[The] National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA to achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he wrote.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh further “charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on key priorities; strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”