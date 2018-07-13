Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme


Youth Service Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme

Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme play

Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme

A delegation from Kenya arrived in the country to understudy how Ghana’s National Service Scheme (NSS) is being run, as well as adopt possible ways of improving youth service in their country.

The team was on a two-day visit, from 27 – 28 June 2018, and were taken through the processes after touring the country.

The five-member delegation was led by Ms. Lucy Mulili, the Administration Secretary at the State Department for Post Training and Skills Development – an agency under the Ministry of Education in Kenya.

They were warmly received and subsequently met the top management of the NSS, led by its Deputy Executive Director (Finance and Administration), Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye.

The two parties discussed a variety of issues, ranging from youth service policies, strategic modules, and challenges in implementing the policies.

Also on the discussion table was the role of the government in tackling youth unemployment, with both parties agreeing that addressing the concerns of the youth requires a concerted effort to adopt modules that help nurture and develop their skills.

Day one of the tour began with the Kenyan delegation being briefed about the mandate, activities and operations of Ghana’s NSS.

They then moved to visit some project sites of the NSS, such as the Papao Demonstrations Farm and the Nungua Farms, where they witnessed the many agriculture projects the NSS was undertaking such as poultry, rabbitry, piggery, aquaculture.

An interaction with some National Service personnel followed, with the youth sharing their experiences with the Kenyan delegation.

“I am very impressed with the self-supporting programmes of the service in terms of their agricultural sector, catering services, bottled water production as well as manufacturing and fabrication modules that generate income for the Scheme,” Ms Mulili noted.

Explaining the operations of the Department of Post Training and Skills Development in Kenya, Ms Mulili said her country was restructuring its youth service programmes to match with the need of the times and thus, needed fresh ideas to comprehensively address it.

According to her, there is the need to take the concerns of the youth very seriously since they constitute a large number Africa’s population.

