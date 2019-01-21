The keenly contested competition saw Solomon Baba Akumba, a level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) emerge the ultimate champion.

Solomon and the five other finalists will represent Ghana at the Pan African Championship in South Africa in February this year.

For his prize, Solomon won GHȼ5,000.00 and a special Garmin Sports watch plus cartons of Malta Guinness.

The others, also received a special Garmin Sports watches, plus cartons of Malta Guinness.

Second placed, Samuel Osei Mensah received GHȼ3,000.00, whilst Emmanuel Gyeta, third placed took home GHȼ2,000.00.

Daniel Abotsi took the fourth position and went home with GHȼ1,000.00, with Richard Kuevorve placing fifth and also took home GHȼ1,000.00.

The only female in the final six, Precious Appiah also took home GH1,000. In an interview with the media, she said was the will power and determination that brought her this far.

In all 40 competitors qualified for the grand finale from Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale.

The six finalists who would represent Ghana would compete against other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D’Ivoire for the ultimate $20,000 prize money.

The Brand Manager of Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori was full of excitement about the passion and the high level of competitiveness from the contenders from the contestants in this year’s event.

The Maltavator Challenge is a proprietary program created by Malta Guinness, a Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited brand.