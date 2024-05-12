ADVERTISEMENT
Koda to be laid to rest on June 5

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The final funeral rites for the esteemed Gospel icon, KODA, are scheduled to take place on June 5, 2024, at the Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC situated on Spintex Road in Accra.

The late Gospel singer Koda

This announcement was made during the One-Week observance ceremony held in Takoradi, where a multitude of mourners, including fellow Ghanaian music luminaries like Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Ato, gathered to honor the memory of the late singer.

Koda produced several chart-topping hits, including 'Hossana', 'Nsempii,' 'Nkwa Abodoo,' 'Yapai,' and 'Adorso,' solidifying his place as a revered figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, fondly known as KODA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of impactful gospel music.

KoDa- Pulse Ghana
