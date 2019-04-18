He also said there are no plans to sell it as well.

The Minister was reacting to reports that government has tabled a memo to cabinet to approve privatization of KIA to Tav Airport Holding Company Limited, a private Turkish airport operator.

“Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport,” a statement by the Minister reads.

“The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.”

The Ministry of Aviation has taken note that initial internal considerations of a possible management model for the Kotoka International Airport to enhance its value, performance and international competitiveness, has been leaked and misconstrued to the general public as a plan by the Government of Ghana to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Aviation wishes to inform the general public that:

The Ministry has no plans whatsoever to recommend, neither does the Government of Ghana have plans to approve a privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

What indeed the Ministry is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of the GACL.

The Honorable Sector Minister is yet to be appropriately advised on best available options in response to the offer being made, after which Cabinet may be requested to approve a recommended option if one is agreed upon.

A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed

The Ministry is committed to protecting the assets of all institutions under its purview including the GACL whilst enhancing their value for the betterment of the aviation sector.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the best practices for the management of the Industry will be the focus of all its decisions and actions at all times.