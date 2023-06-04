ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Late DCE for Nkwanta South laid to rest

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former District Chief Executive of Nkwanta South, the late Joseph Ninkab, has been laid to rest at his residence in the Nkwanta South area of the Oti Region, on Saturday, June 3.

Nkwanta DCE
Nkwanta DCE

Notable figures include John Gyapong Kodjo, the Oti Regional NDC chairman, Kofi Adams, the MP for Buem, party members, former MMDCEs, sympathizers from the NPP, and others were in attendance to pay their last respect.

Recommended articles

DCE
DCE Pulse Ghana
Late DCE
Late DCE Pulse Ghana

His colleagues present described him as a selfless leader and a dedicated person who had made significant sacrifices for the development of the area hence his impact will not be forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Ninkab was appointed DCE in 2009 during the regime of former President Atta Mills, Before his appointment, he had served as the longest-serving NDC constituency secretary.

Mr. Ninkab passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was reportedly found dead in his room, family members confirmed.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend