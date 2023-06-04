Notable figures include John Gyapong Kodjo, the Oti Regional NDC chairman, Kofi Adams, the MP for Buem, party members, former MMDCEs, sympathizers from the NPP, and others were in attendance to pay their last respect.
Late DCE for Nkwanta South laid to rest
Former District Chief Executive of Nkwanta South, the late Joseph Ninkab, has been laid to rest at his residence in the Nkwanta South area of the Oti Region, on Saturday, June 3.
His colleagues present described him as a selfless leader and a dedicated person who had made significant sacrifices for the development of the area hence his impact will not be forgotten.
Joseph Ninkab was appointed DCE in 2009 during the regime of former President Atta Mills, Before his appointment, he had served as the longest-serving NDC constituency secretary.
Mr. Ninkab passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was reportedly found dead in his room, family members confirmed.
