"Let love lead" - Mahama shares Easter message

Mr. Mahama in a post wished all a happy celebration with a message entreating Ghanaians to let love lead one another.

"Happy Good Friday to all Christians.

As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth and instill in us the power of forgiveness and compassion.

May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy, and peace, and inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us."