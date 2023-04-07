Easter is here again, and today April 7 marks Good Friday.
"Let love lead" - Mahama shares Easter message
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has shared an Easter message wishing all Ghanaians a happy occasion.
Mr. Mahama in a post wished all a happy celebration with a message entreating Ghanaians to let love lead one another.
"Happy Good Friday to all Christians.
As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth and instill in us the power of forgiveness and compassion.
May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy, and peace, and inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us."
Many Christians are celebrating the Easter season today Friday, April 7 all over the world, The Easter season is a period of celebrating the death and resurrection of Christ the King.
