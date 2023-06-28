The vice president in a post shared extended warmest wishes to all, “Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.”
"Let us be inspired by the act of selflessness and care for each other” - Bawumia and Samira wish Muslims a happy EID
Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have extended their wishes to all Muslims across the world celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.
“…Let us be inspired by the act of selflessness and care for each other.”
