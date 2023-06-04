ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let us observe June 4 Uprising with utmost respect and gratitude -Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has in a post urged Ghanaians to celebrate the June 4 Uprising with “utmost respect and gratitude.”

John Mahama
John Mahama

June 4th Revolution or June 4th Uprising was an uprising in Ghana in 1979 that arose due to a combination of corruption and perceived bad governance.

Recommended articles

This led to frustration among the general public and misunderstandings within the Ghanaian army.

According to Mr. Mahama, the Uprising “birthed the principles of probity and accountability” and must spur Ghana’s leadership to “work selflessly and tirelessly towards a brighter future for Ghana and uphold the legacy of those who came before us.”

"Their sacrifices paved the way for the democracy and constitutional governance we enjoy today".

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend