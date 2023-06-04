June 4th Revolution or June 4th Uprising was an uprising in Ghana in 1979 that arose due to a combination of corruption and perceived bad governance.
Let us observe June 4 Uprising with utmost respect and gratitude -Mahama
Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has in a post urged Ghanaians to celebrate the June 4 Uprising with “utmost respect and gratitude.”
This led to frustration among the general public and misunderstandings within the Ghanaian army.
According to Mr. Mahama, the Uprising “birthed the principles of probity and accountability” and must spur Ghana’s leadership to “work selflessly and tirelessly towards a brighter future for Ghana and uphold the legacy of those who came before us.”
"Their sacrifices paved the way for the democracy and constitutional governance we enjoy today".
