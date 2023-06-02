ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let’s try and co-exist peacefully – Mahama to Gonja and Mamprusi communities

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Gonja and Mamprusi communities in the North East and Savannah Regions to embrace peace.

John Mahama delivers acceptance speech at UDS after winning flagbearer election
John Mahama delivers acceptance speech at UDS after winning flagbearer election

He said the recent hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities along a disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas is regrettable.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama said Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships.

“We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation,” he stated.

He said the issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us and urged the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation which is “our common enemies”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Mahama described it as “unfortunate”.

“We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation. The issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us. I urge the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation, our common enemies.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“I call for the urgent intervention of the Overloads of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute. I also call on the Ministers for Chieftancy, National Security, and Interior and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.

“Let me assure my brothers and sisters in Mamprugu and Gonjaland of my readiness to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These hostilities, emanating from disputes over traditional jurisdictional issues, have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives. This is unfortunate. Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction