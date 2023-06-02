He said the recent hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities along a disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas is regrettable.
Let’s try and co-exist peacefully – Mahama to Gonja and Mamprusi communities
Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Gonja and Mamprusi communities in the North East and Savannah Regions to embrace peace.
In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama said Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships.
“We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation,” he stated.
He said the issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us and urged the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation which is “our common enemies”.
Mr Mahama described it as “unfortunate”.
“We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation. The issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us. I urge the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation, our common enemies.
“I call for the urgent intervention of the Overloads of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute. I also call on the Ministers for Chieftancy, National Security, and Interior and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.
“Let me assure my brothers and sisters in Mamprugu and Gonjaland of my readiness to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area.”
These hostilities, emanating from disputes over traditional jurisdictional issues, have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives. This is unfortunate. Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships.
