Loads of tax crippling our businesses — Hospitality industry cries

Chairman of Ahafo Regional Hospitality Association, Reginald Awuku Darko, has said the hospitality industry is suffocating under loads of taxes and levies and needs urgent resuscitation from the government.
Hotels are complaining of taxes, and the recent hike in the utilities and the economic crisis could stretch the hotel business down the bottom line.
In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said the economic impact has brought their investment down because their clients and customers are no more patronising hotels and guest houses due to the hardship they are going through.
He said the hikes in utility tariffs are having a tremendous effect on the cost of operations adding that the situation needed bold steps to survive in difficult times.
In view of the operational cost and heavy taxes and levies on hospitality operators, he stated that they are forced to pass it on to the consumer which is making it expensive.
He, however, appealed to the government not to focus only on the big hotels but to also pay proper attention to the small and medium hotels and guest houses.
