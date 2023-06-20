Loads of tax crippling our businesses — Hospitality industry cries

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said the economic impact has brought their investment down because their clients and customers are no more patronising hotels and guest houses due to the hardship they are going through.

He said the hikes in utility tariffs are having a tremendous effect on the cost of operations adding that the situation needed bold steps to survive in difficult times.

In view of the operational cost and heavy taxes and levies on hospitality operators, he stated that they are forced to pass it on to the consumer which is making it expensive.

