Madina MP, Francis Sosu and wife welcome new baby

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu has added a new addition to his family.
The first term lawmaker and his wife christened their fourth child over the weekend.
In a post on social media announcing birth, Lawyer Sosu wrote: “Help me welcome our latest addition to the Sosu family. The Bible says Children are a heritage from the Lord. Psalm 127:3. We receive her with love and pray for grace to train her in the way of the Lord.”
“We pray she grows in the fear of God to serve her generation. Thanks to all those who supported us over the weekend during her naming ceremony and Christening,” he added.
The new baby girl is named Mia Gayra Ahenkan Sosu.
