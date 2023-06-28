Mr. Mahama expressed his appreciation for the massive votes thrown in for the NDC candidate choosing him over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.
Mahama applauds Assin North for inspiring justice and development in by-election
EX President and flagbearer elect of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has applauded the people of Assin North for inspiring justice and development through their unwavering support shown, James Gyakye Quayson after his victorious win in Tuesday's by-election.
Recommended articles
He shared in a post, “A big thank you, Assin North, for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP in the by-election. Your vote for Justice and Development is truly inspiring. Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of,”
James Gyakye Quayson beat his opponent Charles Opoku after polling 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against New Patriotic Party's candidate (NPP) who amassed 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%, and the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polling 87 votes, representing 0.29%.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh