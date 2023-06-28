ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama applauds Assin North for inspiring justice and development in by-election

Reymond Awusei Johnson

EX President and flagbearer elect of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has applauded the people of Assin North for inspiring justice and development through their unwavering support shown, James Gyakye Quayson after his victorious win in Tuesday's by-election.

James Gyakye Quayson with John Mahama
Mr. Mahama expressed his appreciation for the massive votes thrown in for the NDC candidate choosing him over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

He shared in a post, “A big thank you, Assin North, for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP in the by-election. Your vote for Justice and Development is truly inspiring. Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of,”

James Gyakye Quayson beat his opponent Charles Opoku after polling 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against New Patriotic Party's candidate (NPP) who amassed 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%, and the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polling 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
