Mahama clarifies lean government pledge: 60 Ministers to include deputies

Mahama emphasised that an effective government does not require an excessive number of ministers. He cited the current administration under President Akufo-Addo, which has 120 ministers, as evidence that a larger cabinet does not necessarily translate to better governance. "The incumbent government, despite its large number of ministers, has still run the country’s economy aground," Mahama stated.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has provided clarity on his recent pledge to run a lean government with only sixty ministers if re-elected. Speaking at a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Mahama explained that the proposed number includes both ministers and their deputies.
The media session was part of Mahama's campaign to return to power as the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). It aimed to provide the Ghanaian public with detailed insights into his policies, including the controversial 24-hour economy proposal.
Mahama’s commitment to a leaner government is part of his broader strategy to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. His remarks reflect a growing sentiment among many Ghanaians who believe that a smaller, more focused cabinet could lead to better management of the country's resources and more effective governance.
As the election campaign heats up, Mahama's promises and policy explanations will be closely scrutinised by voters seeking a viable alternative to the current administration.