Mahama expresses disappointment in minority for approving ministers

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said, “Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party"

Mr. Mahama has lashed out that the MPs “responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest.”

A couple of weeks ago, our NDC group in Parliament announced a principled position not to approve any new ministers until the President has taken steps to significantly reduce the size of his government.

This position was supported by a broad section of Ghanaians and public advocacy groups.

I am also disappointed.

Equally disappointing is the President's refusal to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy minister resigned.

Clearly, in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration, and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people.

I still believe as I said in Ho recently, that in this time of crisis, the government can still run efficiently with not more than 60 ministers.

For our grassroots members and all Ghanaians who are disappointed by this insensitivity, I urge you not to despair.

