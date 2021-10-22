Mahama should let Ghanaians know his views on LGBTQI debate – Okoe-Boye

Speaking on Accra based Metro TV, the former Deputy Minister of Health said the anti-LGBTQI bill currently in Parliament clearly captures the views of all former Presidents in the country.

He explained that the Bill clearly captures the publicly recorded views of Presidents Jerry Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Mills except that of John Dramani Mahama.

He said, he pointed that ‘anomaly’ out to Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George – the lead promoter of the Bill, who said he will sponsor an amendment of the Bill in order to capture the views of Mr. Mahama.

“The only former president who has not been captured on record and has not been heard, I have not heard... The only former President who was not captured in this Bill as having spoken about LGBTQ+ and made his position known is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

“And when I pointed out to Sam George, Same George said it is a serious omission and that he will present an amendment. Sam Geroge admitted it.”

“I would encourage him… because I have reminded him that President Akufo-Addo has had the opportunity at a bigger forum and he said it that ‘I came to announce to you that under my watch, it cannot happen’,” the former Ledzokuku MP added.

The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.