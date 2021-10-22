According to him, the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is the only former President yet to make a public comment on the issue.
Mahama should let Ghanaians know his views on LGBTQI debate – Okoe-Boye
Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, a former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku has called on former President John Mahama to speak publicly on the raging LGBTQI debate in the country.
Speaking on Accra based Metro TV, the former Deputy Minister of Health said the anti-LGBTQI bill currently in Parliament clearly captures the views of all former Presidents in the country.
He explained that the Bill clearly captures the publicly recorded views of Presidents Jerry Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Mills except that of John Dramani Mahama.
He said, he pointed that ‘anomaly’ out to Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George – the lead promoter of the Bill, who said he will sponsor an amendment of the Bill in order to capture the views of Mr. Mahama.
“The only former president who has not been captured on record and has not been heard, I have not heard... The only former President who was not captured in this Bill as having spoken about LGBTQ+ and made his position known is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”
“And when I pointed out to Sam George, Same George said it is a serious omission and that he will present an amendment. Sam Geroge admitted it.”
“I would encourage him… because I have reminded him that President Akufo-Addo has had the opportunity at a bigger forum and he said it that ‘I came to announce to you that under my watch, it cannot happen’,” the former Ledzokuku MP added.
The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.
The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).
