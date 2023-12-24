ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama vows to evaluate Free SHS Policy in first 100 days

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy within the first 100 days of his potential return to office.

John Mahama
John Mahama

Mahama's promise to undertake a comprehensive review has implications for the future of education in Ghana, and it adds a layer of anticipation to the political landscape.

Recommended articles

The Free SHS policy, introduced in 2015 has been a flagship program aimed at making secondary education accessible to all Ghanaian students.

However, Mahama as part of his Building Ghana Tour to Agona Asafo in the Central Region, expressed the need for a thorough review of the policy to address any challenges and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“When you implement a policy, you must take stock after a while to see whether you are achieving your target, When we win power in 2024, we will have a forum to review the education sector, and we will invite teachers, parents, educationists, and students and then we will review the free SHS policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will address issues that are not going well, like the feeding of students. The free SHS is a good policy but the government must put in place measures that will ensure that things are less expensive

“My nephew has been placed under free SHS but we are spending a lot of money to buy things on his prospectus because the government has mismanaged the economy so everything has gone up.”

According to him, the objective is to optimize its implementation, ensuring that teachers, parents, and students can fully enjoy the intended benefits of the policy.

“When we come, within 100 days, we will review the Free SHS, so that teachers, parents, and students will enjoy the benefits of the free SHS policy.”

As the discussions unfold, it is clear that the future of education in Ghana will be a central theme in the upcoming political landscape, with implications for the nation's development and the aspirations of its youth.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SSCE students

WASSCE 2023: Provisional results unveiled; results of over 4000 students blocked

Free SHS In Ghana

Parents spend more money on free SHS than gov't - New study reveals

Voting ongoing across Ghana to elect assembly and unit committee members

Voting ongoing across Ghana to elect assembly and unit committee members

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II

Berekum is suspended from Bono Regional House of Chiefs - Dormaahene announces