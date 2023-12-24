Mahama vows to evaluate Free SHS Policy in first 100 days

The Free SHS policy, introduced in 2015 has been a flagship program aimed at making secondary education accessible to all Ghanaian students.

However, Mahama as part of his Building Ghana Tour to Agona Asafo in the Central Region, expressed the need for a thorough review of the policy to address any challenges and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“When you implement a policy, you must take stock after a while to see whether you are achieving your target, When we win power in 2024, we will have a forum to review the education sector, and we will invite teachers, parents, educationists, and students and then we will review the free SHS policy.

“We will address issues that are not going well, like the feeding of students. The free SHS is a good policy but the government must put in place measures that will ensure that things are less expensive

“My nephew has been placed under free SHS but we are spending a lot of money to buy things on his prospectus because the government has mismanaged the economy so everything has gone up.”

According to him, the objective is to optimize its implementation, ensuring that teachers, parents, and students can fully enjoy the intended benefits of the policy.

“When we come, within 100 days, we will review the Free SHS, so that teachers, parents, and students will enjoy the benefits of the free SHS policy.”