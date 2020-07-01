This was contained in a statement issued by Arimeyaw Salley ibn Saeed, on behalf of the people and king of the Mamprugu kingdom, Na Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga.

President Akufo-Addo was over the weekend acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer for the December elections.

The President further announced Vice President Dr. Bawumia as his running-mate ahead of the polls.

READ ALSO: Registration center at Korle Bu records over 20 persons with COVID-19 symptoms

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

This is actually the fourth time that Akufo-Addo has picked Dr. Bawumia as his running-mate, having first selected him back in 2008.

The Mamprugu Chiefs congratulated the President on his acclamation, adding the he has done their kingdom a great honour by sticking with their “son” Bawumia.

“Your nomination of one of our kin for the fourth consecutive time running is an attestation to the trust and faith you repose in one of our intelligent sons,” a section of the statement said.

“In your landmark announcement of this nomination, we noted, with pride, the level of confidence reposed in your all-time nominee and the emphasis you placed on the core values and qualities for which he has been singled out for the fourth time.”

The pair will look to retain their mandate when Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020.