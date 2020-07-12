According to him, it would be misleading to assume that all of them will vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Cudjoe was speaking in relation to those who are of the notion that the students are “Akufo-Addo” graduates due to the Free SHS policy.

President of IMANI AFRICA, Franklin Cudjoe

“Not all these students will vote in a particular way,” he said during Saturday’s edition of The Key Points on TV3.

“It is not as if these students are necessarily Akufo-Addo’s graduates as has been suggested.”

The IMANI-Africa boss also reacted to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to extend the voters registration exercise to Senior High Schools.

In his view, the EC could have been more pragmatic by engaging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) before going ahead with such plans.

“I think they would have been more pragmatic if they had engaged the NDC and indeed all the other parties prior to this confusion,” Mr. Cudjoe added.

Meanwhile, the NDC has dragged the EC to court over its decision to start registering secondary school students in schools.

The party contends it is illegal and wrongful for registration to take place at any place that was not contained in a Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.

They, therefore, want the court to rule that any such registration is null and void and of no legal effect.