Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report

Emmanuel Tornyi

Reports indicate that the Manhyia Palace has refuted media claims suggesting the withdrawal of summons for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Media reports stated that the Asantehene, instructed the Kumasi Traditional Council to cease deliberations on the claimed disrespect from Chairman Wontumi towards the occupant of the golden stool.

Recommended articles

Earlier, Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, instructed the NPP led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.

Wontumi and Otumfuo Pulse Ghana

Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.

Nevertheless, news portals have claimed a directive from the Asantehene instructing the Kumasi Traditional Council to halt Chairman Wontumi's case.

But JoyNews reported that sources from the palace have rejected these reports, stating that no such directive has been issued by the Asantehene.

