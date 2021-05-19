Meet the beautiful family of John Mahama

It has been reported and rumoured among Ghanaians that Mahama has fathered more children from other relationships, he has managed to keep people's focus on his children with Lordina.

Pulse Ghana

He may have some issues here and there in his political career but he has managed to stay strong for his family and continues to make time to carry out some very important father duties.

Mahama introduced one of his sons, Sharaf Mahama to the world on his social media page.

Pulse Ghana

Sharaf Mahama is seen in a photo, with Farida and his father sitting in their living room.

There is also Jesse Mahama, who posed in a vintage-themed photo with his little sister, Farida.

And then Shahid Mahama, who seems to be the “cool kid” among his siblings with his aesthetic poses.

Shahid is also seen in a photo with his other siblings trying to get a decent selfie with their father.

Profile

He was vice president of Ghana in 2009 and after the death of the late President John Evans Atta Mills in July 2012, Mahama ascended to the presidency.

He was elected president later that year and served until 2017.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama worked in Accra as the Information, Culture, and Research Officer at the embassy of Japan until 1995.

He then worked at the Ghana office of Plan International, a humanitarian and development organization, as the international relations, sponsorship, communication, and grants manager.

In 1996 he was elected to Parliament under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); he was reelected in 2000 and 2004. While in Parliament he held several posts, including Minister of Communications (1998–2001), before being chosen as the vice-presidential candidate on the NDC ticket in 2008 with John Evans Atta Mills.

Mills won the December 2008 presidential election, and he and Mahama were inaugurated on January 7, 2009.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC elected Mahama to be the presidential candidate in the December 7, 2012, election, in which he competed against seven other candidates.

He was announced the winner, with 50.7 percent of the vote; by taking more than 50 percent, Mahama narrowly avoided a runoff election with his nearest challenger, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had won 47.74 percent. Akufo-Addo and the NPP, however, alleged that electoral fraud had taken place and filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the results.

In August 2013 the Court dismissed the NPP’s petition and upheld Mahama's victory.

He was again the NDC's presidential candidate in the election that was held on December 7, 2016, in which he faced Nana Addo for a second time.

Mahama was defeated by Nana Addo.