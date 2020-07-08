Well, one thing that has eluded Ghanaians are the children of the NDC running mate.

Pulse.com.gh has sighted photos of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyeman and her three children who hold a Ph.D. in Economics, Ph.D. in English literature, and Ph.D. in comparative literature.

The names of her children are Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, holds a Ph.D. in Economics, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, West Virginia University, and Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, University of Toronto, Ph.D. in English Literature, Ph.D. in Comparative Literature respectively.

Looking at the photos, they looked charming as their smiles can warm anybody's heart.