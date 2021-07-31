RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Meet Selikem Lassey, the valedictorian who graduated with first class

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Christine Selikem Lassey, who emerged as the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana Law School is an alumnus of Accra Girls' Senior High school.

Christine Selikem Lassey
Christine Selikem Lassey

In 2017, she gained admission to the University of Ghana into the Bachelor of Law and is graduating with a Final Grade Point Average of 3.75.

Recommended articles

Based on her performance in the first year, she was awarded the Lebanese Government and Community scholarship for the brilliant student.

Selikem's hobbies are hairstyling, playing cards, watching TedTalks and writing.

HtmlCode

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

Sack Ejura MCE and punish soldier who led operation - Ejura committee

Ejura riots

4 important updates from Akufo-Addo on COVID-19 upsurge in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: ‘Go figure out what genre of music you can succeed at first’ - Sam George jabs Sister Derby

Sam George vs Sister Derby