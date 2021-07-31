Meet Selikem Lassey, the valedictorian who graduated with first class

In 2017, she gained admission to the University of Ghana into the Bachelor of Law and is graduating with a Final Grade Point Average of 3.75.
Christine Selikem Lassey, who emerged as the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana Law School is an alumnus of Accra Girls' Senior High school.
Based on her performance in the first year, she was awarded the Lebanese Government and Community scholarship for the brilliant student.
Selikem's hobbies are hairstyling, playing cards, watching TedTalks and writing.
