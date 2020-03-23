According to the Minority which was led by its Chief Whip, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka, the house didn't have the numbers needed for a bill to be passed.

Prior to the consideration of the Bill, the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka drew the Speaker's attention to the fact that the house lacked a quorum to be taking decisions on the amendments of the Bill.

“We don’t have a quorum but we are carrying on? What then is the use of our constitution and then the standing orders. That is not fair", he fumed.

Minority chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak

“You are abusing your privilege in this House. You are making this House lawless Mr Speaker,” he insisted.

Less than one-third of the seats in Parliament were occupied by some Members of Parliament for business.

Article 102 of the 1992 Constitution states a quorum of Parliament apart from the person presiding shall be one-third of all members of Parliament.