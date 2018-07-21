Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers

news

Suspected armed robbers have allegedly shot and killed a mobile money operator at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Nicholas Essuon, 38, was attacked by the armed men at his residence Thursday evening while he was returning from work.

Wife of the deceased, narrating the incident to Joy News’ David Andoh on Friday said Mr Essuon arrived home in his Chevrolet salon car around 8:00 pm when the unfortunate incidence occurred.

“When I came out to meet him, I saw a man loitering around and some other two people riding a motorbike. In a jiffy, the men attacked my husband and shot him in the neck…” she said.

“When I tried to shout, they warned me to shut up or they will shoot me as well,” she added.

The suspected robbers made away with all the sales the victim made for the day and also took away unknown amount of recharge phone cards.

Mr Essuon has left behind a wife, four children and his parents, all of whom depend on him for their daily bread.