Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur


Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur

The Moree clan has demanded that the body of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is brought “home” for burial.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Moree clan in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region has demanded that the body of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is brought “home” for burial.

The deceased former vice president was a descent of the Anana Kojo Yenadze Ebusua of Moree.

READ ALSO: Former Veep: Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

According to the them, it would be wrong to bury their son at any other place when he can be laid to rest at his real home.

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

The clan is, therefore, demanding that the body of the late Amissah-Arthur be brought to Moree for burial.

TV3 reports that head of the clan, Nana Sagoe Amanfo II, maintains they will not allow their son to be buried neither in Accra nor in Cape Coast.

He explained that the living mother of the deceased former vice president and her late husband come from the coastal town but had to settle in Cape Coast, where they had six children consisting of two males and four females.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Amissah Arthur: Dumelo,Joselyn Dumas,KSM react to the death of former Vice President

“I want people to know that [former vice president] Amissah-Arthur is not from Ogua, but rather from Moree and we want our son brought home for a befitting burial,” Abusua Panyin Amanfo II said.

The late Amissah-Arthur passed on last Friday at the 37 Military Hospital after reportedly collapsing at a gym in Accra.

The former vice president was 67-years-old before his demise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Controversy: Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert: WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Protest: 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land
Video: Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

Recommended Videos

RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says
Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jailbullet
2 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a...bullet
3 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who...bullet
4 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
5 In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests...bullet
6 Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training...bullet
7 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years...bullet
9 Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over...bullet
10 Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi
Floods
Flooding Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses
In Eastern Region Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry