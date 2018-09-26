Pulse.com.gh logo
NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby


Over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia donated food items including rice, sachet water, mattresses and cooking oil to the victims in the Wa and Sissala East municipalities.

  Published:
Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees play

Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and founding member of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has called for the axing of the Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

He said he should lose his job for the embarrassment he has caused the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by distributing expired products to flood victims in Wa.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region was the first to raise the alarm about the expired food items that were distributed following devastating floods that displaced thousands of residents as a result of the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso coupled with heavy rains.

READ ALSO: NDC smuggled expired products to flood victims - Mustapha Hameed

In a post on Twitter, Gabby said the scandal puts a blip on the government and the Vice President.

He said: "When you serve flood victims expired goods, your job also deserves to expire. You don’t treat victims and the Veep this way."

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko play

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

 

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised certain concerns, insisting some of the relief items had expired.

At press conference, the NDC said it was disappointed that the Vice President would be so careless to distribute expired items to flood victims, whiles also calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

