He said the actions by Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, if indeed true were highly irresponsible.

The Minister said there was a directive that no one should visit the kids in school due to COVID-19 therefore it was wrong for Nana B to go there to campaign.

Speaking to GhOne TV Monday, Dr. Adutwum said the conduct of his fellow party member offends the protocol and must not be tolerated.

“If he went to classrooms is unacceptable, it’s totally unacceptable. It really doesn’t matter to me who you are; protocol is protocol, rules are rules. You don’t do that! I’m a Deputy Minister, we’ll carry it up and I think the rules are clear. And any local jurisdiction where anybody does that the local authorities have control so the rules are very clear and I don’t think it’s acceptable for us to do what clearly the law says we should not do.

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

“This is not a political issue for me, to me it’s an education issue, it’s a COVID-19 issue and I’ll bring it to the attention of Ghana Education Service, they’re the ones who run the schools,” he said.

‘Nana B’, is seen an in image gone viral on social media addressing some senior high school students in a classroom despite a government directive that no outsider including parents should be allowed to visit students. The measure was instituted by government as part of efforts to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.